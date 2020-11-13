Oscar qualifying runner kicks 2020 JOBURG FILM FEST



Having to adapt to the new norm, organizers of the annual Joburg Film Festival together with partners NFVF and GFC last week announced that the 2020 edition of the festival will be staged as a two-day event later this month in the city of gold.

The Joburg Film Festival historically staged in the last week of November as a six-day festival, will now take place on 28 and 29 November with a limited film selection with a huge focus on development workshops.

The Joburg Film Festival is anchored by three main pillars which drive and direct all activities and engagements related to the delivery of the festival.

These three pillars are the Film Programme, the Industry Programme and the Youth & Audience Development Programme.

Limited Film Programme

This year three specially curated films will be featured and celebrated at a local cinema over the two days of the 2020 installment, with an opportunity for the general public to attend the screenings of these films.

The focus of the 2020 targeted films places the spotlight on “displacement”, an apt theme during the global pandemic.

With the huge impact of COVID19 globally, the pandemic has amplified bullying, harassment and murder across the African continent. Whilst the films may not address these issues directly, they do explore the lives of people who are marginalized, some by choice and others by circumstances they find themselves in, which motivates their decision to find a new place to call home.

The Joburg Film Fest opening film ‘This is Not A Burial It’s a Resurrection’ features the late legendary Joburg born actress Mary Twala just prior to it’s Oscar run post the festival.

Making it’s global screening debut at the Joburg Film Fest this year, LGBTI film ’There’s Power In the Collar’ will also be shown over the festival. The last addition to this year’s schedule includes Canadian / South Africa film ‘Beyond Moving’.

Film 1: This is Not A Burial It’s A Resurrection (OPENING FILM)

Director: Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese

Country: South Africa

Duration: 120 minutes

Year: 2019

Amongst the pythonic mountains of landlocked Lesotho, an 80 year old widow winds up her earthly affairs, makes arrangements for her burial and prepares to die.

But when her village is threatened with forced resettlement due to the construction of a reservoir, she finds a new will to live and ignites a collective spirit of defiance within her community.

In the final dramatic moments of her life, Mantoa’s legend is forged and made eternal.

Film 2: There’s Power In the Collar

Director: Lodi Matsetela and Vincent Moloi

Country: Botswana

Duration: 175 minutes

Year: 2020

As Botswana awaits a possible landmark judgement from its high court, seeking to decriminalize same sex relations, Chantel, a 27 year old lesbian who’s both a theologian and a queer rights activist, attempts to start her journey to get ordained as a reverend in Botswana’s religiously conservative and homophobic society.

Film 3: Beyond Moving

Director: Vikram Dasgupta

Country: Canada/South Africa

Duration: 84 minutes

Year: 2019

“Beyond Moving is a heartbreaking tale of the things we sacrifice for art”.

When young Siphe November leaves his small township in South Africa to follow his dreams at Canada’s National Ballet School, he begins a remarkable journey that reveals deeply personal pulses of family, prejudice, expectation, loss, and resilience that beat beneath the surface of a beautiful and demanding art form.