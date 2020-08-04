OPPIKOPPI ARTISTRY AND FESTIVITIES to grace the masses on ONLINE this weekend

Good music people, fellow revelers, ancient souls – Welkom in Suid Afrika. Please be kind. OppiKoppi is here! Art and revelry will remain, and we will write and play and sing; and dance our arses off. For this is what we do!

Here then is a public service announcement, with guitars.

Welcome to the OppiKoppi Weekender – Together…Apart, a fine cybernetic affair pledging nothing short of Rock and Roll history.

See, OppiKoppi mense are no strangers to unexpected pitfalls, astonishing calamities and mandatory masks. Their eternal optimism is boosted by dust loads of creativity and the collective want for a damn good time. They continue to flourish and remain the thorn in the establishment’s side. Mostly, we masquerade as responsible and functioning beings, but deep down, our socks don’t match, and we sow pandemonium volubly. This is what OppiKoppi mense do – proudly.

In lieu of the (current) global pandemic and other extenuating circumstances the OppiKoppi agenda has been tweaked to bring you an online music safari on Sunday 9th and Mon 10th August.

This year sees OppiKoppi return on the world class “Urban Sessions” platform on militia.computicket.com. Taking place on 09 and 10 August via livestream, OppiKoppi will bring Bittereinder, Bubbles, DJ Bob, Femi Koya, Focalistic, Hellcats, Jacques Moolman, Kenzhero, Luma, Stogie T, Urban Village to your home. Hosted by Catherine Grenfell with musically driven content featuring Koppi stories and shared tunes; OppiKoppi Weekender will create new memories with these custodians of fine tunes.

In the words of festival director – “We have seen the future. More music. More Art. And a lot more Love. This is what we do.”

Tickets to join the online revelry are available at R140 for two-day access; and R80 for a single day access. The ticket proceeds will be going directly to the great acts that are playing and the amazing technical team responsible for the online broadcast.

Dankie, team Savanna LEMON non-alcoholic for helping in making the OppiKoppi Weekender happen in this DRY Season.

Give the tune a chance and it will grow on you. Stop and smell the roses and do a little dance, make a little love. Be safe, be cautious, stay home and stay wild.

Do come in. Enjoy the show.

Check out the “Pop-Up OppiKoppi Shopie” with OppiKoppi Festival Merchandise at Victoria Yards, 16 Viljoen St, Lorentzville, Johannesburg, 2094. The shop is open from 10:00 – 16:00 daily. Online Store soon come.