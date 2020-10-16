One half of Distruction Boyz QUE advances into lesser destructive sound

October 16, 2020

Introduced in to the South African music scene one half of the multi-award winning Gqom duo Distruction Boyz – renowned as the pioneers of the Gqom genre and hitmakers of their breakout single titled “Omunye”  dynamic Gqom producer QUE advance in to a new sound as he embarks in to his  solo journey. Having coined the popular term “We Don’t Play The Same Gqom” which has inspired the sound he plays & produces – “Umkhunkulu” best described as a sub genre of Gqom, having hard the core, hypnotic, heavy bass sounds. Que launches his solo career with a brand new single titled ‘Night vision’ featuring Nana Atta, Mampintsha & Karyendasoul.

Que is the young and talented Gqom producer, DJ and performer better known as the his contribution to Gqom includes working with artists such as DJ  Maphorisa, Babes Wodumo, Busiswa, Rude Boyz and DJ Tira.

 

 

