On this Day in LaLiga History

Another look back at some classic moments, characters and events from this week in Spanish football history…

14 September: Aduriz makes a low key LaLiga debut (2002)

This day back in 2002 saw a tall wiry 21-year-old home grown Athletic Club striker called Aritz Aduriz enter from the bench to make his LaLiga debut, replacing established centre-forward Santi Ezquerro late on. Athletic lost that game 0-2 to Barcelona, and Aduriz did not get many more first team chances before leaving for third tier Burgos the following year. He later returned to score 172 LaLiga Santander goals for Los Leones, the last of which was the dramatic injury time winner against Barça on the opening day of the 2019/20 season. Injury forced Aduriz to retire, aged 39, last May. By then his understated start had been mostly forgotten as he had written his place in the club history thanks to his combative style of play and open personality.

16 September: Atletico open their new Wanda Metropolitano home in royal style (2017)

Atletico de Madrid’s new Wanda Metropolitano stadium officially opened its doors on 16 September 2017 for the first LaLiga game at their new home. The move from their previous Vicente Calderon home was emotional for many rojiblanco fans, including Spain’s King Felipe VI, who was personally present to attend a pre-game ceremony which featured the matchball being delivered by parachute by members of the country’s air force. Diego Simeone’s side matched the occasion with a typical 1-0 victory, the goal a coolly converted close range strike from then rojiblanco striker Antoine Griezmann. Atletico’s players and fans quickly settled into the impressively modern stadium, which has already hosted Spain international games and the 2019 Champions League final.

16 September: Athletic’s rebuilt San Mames opens its doors with a thriller (2013)

There were also tears wept in Bilbao on 16 September 2013, when Athletic Club opened their superb new San Mames home, rebuilt by the site where their much-loved previous stadium had stood for the previous 100 years. RC Celta striker Charles Dias silenced the 36,000 crowd by opening the scoring early, but Athletic swept in front with goals from Mikel San Jose, Andoni Iraola and Beñat Etxebarria, and Ernesto Valverde’s side held on for a merited 3-2 victory despite Santi Mina’s late goal back for the visitors. The Basque club and its fans are rightly proud of their fantastic new home – named the best sports building in the world at the 2015 World Architecture Festival – which was to host games at the Euro 2020 championships until they were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

17 September: Sergio Agüero starts as he means to go on (2006)

The old San Mames was also stunned on this day in September 2006, when those present witnessed an 18-year-old Sergio Agüero score his first LaLiga goa, for visitors Atletico de Madrid. Agüero was making his first LaLiga start having joined Atleti from Argentine club Independiente the previous May. The teenager did not waste time, taking one touch to step away from two Athletic defenders, and another to drill a 20-yard shot past home keeper Daniel Aranzubia as his team roared to a 4-1 victory. Agüero went on to score 74 goals in 175 LaLiga Santander games for los rojiblancos, striking up a memorable partnership with fellow South American Diego Forlan. He also regularly seemed to take on and beat big teams – especially Barcelona – almost on his own before leaving for England in 2011.

19 September: Asensio shows what he’s got (2015)

Marco Asensio was already seen as a future LaLiga star when Real Madrid signed him up aged 19 from his boyhood club RCD Mallorca, before sending him on loan to Espanyol to gain more LaLiga Santander experience over the 2015/16 season. Asensio did not take long to make an impression, with a darting run earning a penalty for his team in his LaLiga debut on 19 September during a dramatic 3-2 victory at Real Sociedad. The teenager went on to make a phenomenal 13 assists, and score four goals, in 34 LaLiga games for Espanyol, before heading back to the Santiago Bernabeu the following summer. He has since won 10 trophies for Real Madrid, most recently returning from injury to help Zinedine Zidane’s side clinch the 2019/20 LaLiga title.