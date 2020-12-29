OMMY DIMPOZ officially joined THE SONY MUSIC FAMILY

Tanzanian musician, Ommy Dimpoz, officially joins the Sony Music Entertainment Africa Family. About his signing, Managing Director of Sony Music Entertainment Africa, Sean Watson, commented: “It’s a proud moment having an artist of Ommy’s calibre make the decision to partner with us at Sony. We’re excited about joining forces with him to bring his amazing music to the ears of as many fans as we can.”Ommy Dimpoz dropped his new single and music video entitled ‘Dede’ featuring natives DJ Tira, Dladla Mshunqisi and Prince Bulo. The video officially premieres December 10th on YouTube at 3pm. The video for ‘Dede’ sees a fashionably styled Ommy Dimpoz move through a selection of performance scenes while flanked by choreographed dancers.

Ommy started his music career as a band vocalist for Tanzanian artist T.I.D and later on branched out as a solo musician with his first studio single titled “Nai Nai” featuring Alikiba. The single topped the charts and gave him a solid entry into the entertainment scene. He followed that release with “Mama” featuring Christian Bella, and it scored him several awards and recognition as a credible musician in Tanzania and beyond. Ommy Dimpoz received East African recognition with his third massive hit single “Me and You” in collaboration with Tanzanian songstress Vanessa Mdee. The single was a sweet summer love ballad that received traction across East Africa and with the above singles he marked his music career across East Africa. He continued to produce several other hits including Sweetness with Dully Sykes, Hello Baby featuring Avril from Kenya Achia Body, Tupogo, Wanjera, Ndagushima and Kajiandae.

Stream or Download ‘Dede’ featuring DJ Tira, Dladla Mshunqisi and Prince Bulo here: HERE

Watch the ‘Dede’ music video which premiers today at 3PM HERE

Ommy Dimopz was signed under Rockstar Africa Record Label and Management Company in 2017 joining Alikiba and other talents in the Label and Management Company. The move launched his music career in an African space by collaborating with Nigerian songstress Seyi Shay “Wanje”. Unfortunately soon after that release, he fell seriously sick and his health deteriorated. Ommy underwent a complicated surgery that affected his voice and his health for about a year and he eventually fully recovered

Ommy Dimpoz re-entered the music scene in 2019 with “Baba Ni Wewe” a dedication thanking God and his fans for being with him during his recovery. He followed that with “Rockstar” featuring Alikiba and Cheed, “One and Only” featuring Petra, “Show Me”, “You’re The Best”, “Hello” featuring Mwanafa and his most recent single ‘Kata’ featuring Tanzania female leading star Nandy. ‘Kata’ garnered so much traction Kenyan legends Redsun and Khaligraph jumped on the remix.

Apart from being a musician, Ommy Dimpoz is a comedian and a fashion figure endorsing clothing brands GSM in Tanzania and Europa Art in South Africa alongside Pearl Thusi.