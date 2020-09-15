Omah Lay’s E.P dominates digital streaming plattforms!!!

Nigerian-born, Afro-fusion singer and songwriter Omah Lay rose to stardom with his debut single ‘YOU’ that caught on like a wild fire. He seems to continue forming a permanent structure of every playlist with his first project E.P “Get Layd” released back in May. Couple of months ago he debut Apple Music the new program Africa Rising, an artist program and companion playlist geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising African talent.

His 5-track EP secured a pot amongst the the best of new comers in the Nigerian scene and now it had amassed 120 millions streams across all digital platforms.

