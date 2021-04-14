Oliver Mtukudzi’s grandson launches music career

April 14, 2021

The grandson of the late Zimbabwean music legend Oliver Mtukudzi, son to Selmor Mtukuzdzi, has launched a career in the music business.

Selmor took to Facebook to announce that Ben Mantasa will soon release a song:

#UPDATE1: My son has been bugging me for a YouTube channel of his own and I have been putting him off in the hope of protecting him from this harsh industry. A lot of people thought he was good and I opened a channel for him. Please subscribe to it, we need 1k subscribers before we release his first song,” she said.

 

