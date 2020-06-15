oFF HIS UP COMING ALBUM south African rapper Nasty c drops a new single tiTleD EAZYN

Global multi-platinum rapper and one of Def Jams’ newest signees Nasty C, releases the hot new track and visual for “EAZY” – the latest single from his forthcoming album, ZULU MAN WITH SOME POWER. The visual brings “EAZY” to life with captivating scenes to match the rhythmic lyrics. On “EAZY,” Nasty C raps about putting in work, coming up from his efforts, and earning his way. He raps, “I’m right where I should be.”

Nasty C made his official U.S. debut with “There They Go,” the first advanced track from, ZULU MAN WITH SOME POWER. The track premier­ed on March 26th with Ebro on Apple Music Beats1.

On June 5, Nasty C teamed up for his first-ever collaboration with Tip “T.I.” Harris with “They Don’t,” a powerful new track in the wake of rampant police brutality and international unrest over horrific racial injustices. All proceeds from the song are donated to Until Freedom, an intersectional social justice organization focused on addressing systemic and racial injustice, as well as investing in those who are most directly impacted by cyclical poverty, inequality, and state violence and Solidarity Fund, which provides social support, including access to food and shelter, for those in South Africa whose lives have been systemically and disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

Nasty C’s most recent second multi-platinum album, STRINGS AND BLING was #1 for three consecutive weeks. With over 120 million streams across all platforms, and landing at #1 on Apple Music, STRINGS AND BLING was far and away the most streamed South African and African album on the Apple Music streaming platform in Sub-Saharan Africa. The album spawned three multi-platinum singles: “King,” “Jungle,” and the radio smash, “SMA,” as well as the platinum title track, “Strings And Bling.” A further 14 songs off STRINGS AND BLING were certified gold.