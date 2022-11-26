K.O-OCTOBER

October reminded us why K.O is King!

KO came back from his well deserved break and dropped hit single SETE in the middle of August which currently has 11 Million views on YouTube, while embracing this beautiful, wholesome song about love Big Zulu dropped a diss track where he named a few Hip Hop giants and K.O was in that list.

Skhanda King retaliated with #OmegaFreestyle, safe to say the lyricism alone in that song is K.O reclaim8ng his position.

As we got into the month of October SETE continued to grow globally, this beautiful love song which is currently on 6 Million Streams on Spotify is a popular sound used on Tik Tok by people who want to embrace and show off their beautiful relationships.

The month of October we witnessed his album SR3 dominate our playlist, rom having the coldest opening song to a popular love song. the album in its own is a body of art that just goes well together. K.O gave us Skhandaville festival the previous weekend, a show that trended and to those that were there they called it Epic.

First edition of SKHANDAViLLE FEST was monumental! Thanks to all the artists and dj’s, the venue @PropagandaPTA, @skhandaworld management and of coarse the AMAZING FANS! See you in 2023

💚🌻 pic.twitter.com/ZQlJedCkow — K.O (@MrCashtime) October 31, 2022

From the looks of his timeline kuningi okuzayo ‘More yet to come’

What a way to end the month. It goes without saying that Sigcwele ngo KO, azange basifake umoya thina sayfela.