La Meme Gang producer, Nxwrth steps behind the mic with a celestial-influenced project called ‘NASA: Thanks for Flying‘. The 12-piece recording feature collaborations with Kwesi Arthur, Joey B, $pacely and more.

The takeoff for ‘NASA’ is scheduled for 3rd April 2020. Meanwhile, you can get it on pre-save right now and enjoy the newest single; ‘Sundress’.

Listen Here