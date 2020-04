Nviiri the Storyteller – “Kesi Baadae”

Nviiri the Storyteller narrates a tale of the perils of being young and wild on his latest offering, ‘Kesi Baadae‘. This song is about a couple who live on the edge despite knowing the consequences of their risky behaviour.

The track is taken from Nviiri’s highly awaited EP, ‘Confessions of a Drunk‘ which is slated for 1st May 2020.

