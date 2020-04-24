Ntelabi, Teephlow and Kelvin Black submit their own inspiration instalment ON this hot NEW SINGLE- ƐNYƐ MEA

Written by on April 25, 2020

 

“True riddims inspire me… Free the youth let them fly free… Experiences define me… We at large left a crime scene”

Inspiration and hope are vital to the youth especially in times like these where the entire world is in a dark place trying our best to emerge into the light.

NtelabiTeephlow and Kelvin Black team up to bring a spark in their own form of inspiration and hope to most especially the youth of Ghana and beyond through this piece of creative work.

Ɛnyɛ Mea which is a twi phrase that translates to ‘Not Me’ sheds light on the struggles and challenges life throws at the youth of today and how they struggle to overcome them in their own way as times have become tougher. The song is a typical Hiplife song with soothing melodious rhythms produced by 100Ways.

The song was mixed and mastered by Drvmroll, and artwork designed by Marshian Concepts.

AVAILABLE ON ALL STREAMING PLATFORMS NOW

 

APPLE MUSIC    SPOTIFY    TIDAL    BOOMPLAY    DEEZER    AMAZON MUSIC    PANDORA

 

 

