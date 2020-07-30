Nqubeko Mbatha drops the long awaited album titled Devotion

After coaxing the fellowing with Christ himself with a beautiful worship song Friendship with Jesus, South African Singer/songwriter Nqubeko Mbatha is releasing a new album, Devotion this Friday, 31st July

Nqubeko might be best known for his remarkable contribution in the South African gospel music industry but he opts to not be exclusively bound to this genre and continues to explore his creativity in to other genres and music platforms.

Born in Esikhawini, Kwa-Zulu Natal, South Africa he discovered his talent and passion for music whilst playing and singing in church at the early age of 12. After graduating from high school, he obtained his National Diploma in light music majoring in Piano at Natal Technikon (now known as Durban University of Technology).

His first break in commercial music came in his final year where he won a songwriter’s competition with the song SIFANELENE which was later recorded by the legendary Sibongile Khumalo. Since then, he has written songs for some of South Africa’s greatest musicians. To mention a few: the late Stompie Mavi, Margaret Motsage ‘s DWALA LAM’, Gloria Bosman’s INDLALA, Swazi Dlamini’s MY FIRST LOVE, Ntokozo Mbambo’s FILLED.

Having played keys for Mafikizolo, Malaika, Thandiswa Mazwai, Concord Nkabinde, Themba Mkhize, Mthunzi Namba, Somizi Mhlongo and the late Busi Mhlongo, and after 10 years as musical director of the biggest gospel ensembles in SA, he is now pursuing a solo career under Koko Records, a label which he co-owns.

In 2011, he released his debut album titled FOREVER I’LL WORSHIP, which he co-produced with Ntokozo Mbambo and Sifiso Mavuso. The album reflects on who Nqubeko is as a born again child of God and a musician, and it showcases the wealth of musical influences garnered on his life journey. The album was well received in the South African music industry, winning two Gospel Crown awards, and a coveted nomination at the 18th annual SAMAs.

Nqubeko then released a second album which was recorded live at a sold-out venue in Pretoria. This was in June 2013. For the first time in his commercial career, he collaborated with a few known and unknown artists; Zine Mbatha, Khaya Mthethwa and Sipho and Thembinkosi Manqele. SENTIMENTS OF A WORSHIPER has received yet another wave of appreciation having garnered a nomination at the 2014 Metro FM awards and also won the Best contemporary Faith Music SAMA

Tune in to the to Serenity , your daily morning devotion between 5-6am on The Get up with Abuti Broadway