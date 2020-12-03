“No To Femicide” – A GBV anthem from Cape Town urban group, Kamisa

Written by on December 3, 2020


With 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence upon us, Cape Town urban group, Kamisa have released their new GBV-focused anthem, “No To Femicide”.

“The song is about the current situation our country is facing where Gender-Based Violence has become the norm. We want this song to create awareness amongst men, who in most cases are the main perpetrators – so that they will stand up and oppose Violence against Women and Children. Gender-Based Violence is not acceptable in any Society” says Kamisa’s Mr Linx.

Many stars appear in the music video with cameos including actor Siv Ngesi, cricket icon JP Duminy, radio star Stan Mars, music star Choccy Chox (Matthew O’Connell), comedian Kurt Schoonraad, music legend Grandmaster DJ Ready D, and MMA Champ Faeez Jacobs. 

 

