Ninola releases Promise

Fresh from winning the Best Vocal Performance (female) award at the just concluded 14th Headies, NINIOLA the Queen Of Afro-House is back and this time she delivers MAGIC on this Classic R&B track titled PROMISE.

With the full R&B project “6th Heaven” ready to be released, PROMISE is the first single off the Ep. Enjoy as NINIOLA sings/tells us about a Love gone sour.

The Song was produced by Dj Rombee and the video was directed by Mike Ndika & Ritzy. (C) 2021 Drumroll Records.

 

