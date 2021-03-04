Ninola releases Promise
Written by Kendrick Lebron on March 4, 2021
Fresh from winning the Best Vocal Performance (female) award at the just concluded 14th Headies, NINIOLA the Queen Of Afro-House is back and this time she delivers MAGIC on this Classic R&B track titled PROMISE.
With the full R&B project “6th Heaven” ready to be released, PROMISE is the first single off the Ep. Enjoy as NINIOLA sings/tells us about a Love gone sour.
The Song was produced by Dj Rombee and the video was directed by Mike Ndika & Ritzy. (C) 2021 Drumroll Records.