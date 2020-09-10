Nigerian superstar Patoranking DROPS HIS THIRD ALBUM “THREE”

MULTI AWARD-WINNING STAR PATORANKING has released his highly anticipated third studio album THREE WITH AN AMAPIANO-INFLUENCED HIT “NOBODY” via Amari Musiq and U.S indie giant EMPIRE. The twelve-track album is a sonic delight with remarkable features with the likes of Flavour, Kenya’s Sauti Sol, Ghana’s King Promise and frequent collaborator Tiwa Savage.

THREE follows the successful release of his 2019 album Wilmer. The celebrated hit-maker has raised the bar with the impeccable production and songwriting on THREE! The album boasts various influences including pop, dancehall, reggae as well as amapiano infused in what becomes a memorable body of work.

The album carries Patoranking’s high energy and distinct vocals. From Girlie’ O to Matter, Patoranking and Tiwa Savage have unparalleled musical chemistry, they give us another sexy upbeat love song. Black Girl Magic gives old school pop vibes and Nobody undoubtedly one of the best songs on the album, has a South African-inspired Amapiano sound. Abule is a sexy number with even better musicality, you can’t help but dance to it.

Patoranking is true testament of possibilities and no limitations, from humble beginnings, his talent has opened doors for him. He has won numerous awards, graced stages all over the world and has not looked back, inspiring both young and old in Nigeria and beyond.

An altruistic king, Patoranking has gone on to award ten deserving students of fully-funded African Leadership Academy scholarships. Forbes Africa celebrated him in their annual 30 Under 30 class of 2020.