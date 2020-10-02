Nigerian star on raise AZANTI DEBUTS WITH PSYCHO YP JOINT SINGLE – FOCUSED!

Introducing Afro Trap Soul singer Azanti, the youngest and newest breakout artist from Nigeria’s hip hop collective Apex Village! Making his official debut, Azanti has announced his signing to the village; and dropped his first single with rapper Psycho YP ahead of an anticipated joint EP release scheduled for later this month.

Super talented teenager Nathan Ayomikun Otekalu-Aje also known as Azanti – is a singer, songwriter and producer based in Abuja, Nigeria. His ability to produce, write, sing and play instruments has grabbed the attention of industry heavyweights – earning him a spot in the vibrant music scene across the continent. At just 17years old, Azanti’s talent promises to elevate Nigerian trap soul and upraise it to new levels all over the globe.

Together with Apex Village Artists and Co-Founder Psycho YP, Azanti makes a stand out debut with a sensual dedication to love on their joint single Focused, which is the lead song from their upcoming EP – Psycho YP & Azanti Vol. 1.

Showing off the makings of a superstar, new song Focused is an expression of a committed love through the dedication of the ultimate romantic. The track sees an impressive trap singing switch between newcomer Azanti and Psycho YP. Produced by Remy Baggins, Focused sets the tone the duo’s joint project.

Taking to social media to announce his signing to Apex Village, Azanti had this to say “I’m so excited to finally share that I’m the newest signee to Apex with a dope debut song! A big thank you to Psycho YP for recognizing my talent and jumping on our new (and my debut) joint single Focused.”