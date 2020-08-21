NIGERIAN STAR CKAY summons the SOUTH AFRICAn flavor on ‘LOVE NWANTITI’ remix

Rising Nigerian star CKay collaborates with Gemini Major and Tshego for this west meets south with a difference. Gemini and Tshego bring their undeniable talent and ability to bend genres to this already viral hits ‘love nwantiti’.

Originally released by the legendary Nigerian label Chocolate City, ‘love nwantiti’ has already garnered over 15 million streams globally, as CKay has his best year yet. Now licensed exclusively to Warner Music South Africa for the World, this remix featuring the top purveyors of the South African urban space, Gemini Major and Tshego, is one of 5 International remixes dropping on the 21st August.

Lining up alongside Tshego & Gemini Major, we have Franglish from France, Frizzo from Germany and Rayvanny from Tanzania, CKay is taking his music beyond Nigeria, and the next stop is Mzansi. CKay goes on to say “Love is a universal language, and Love Nwantiti is a universal vibe. I’ve had the pleasure of working with a number of incredible collaborators on these remixes, more of the world can connect with my sound. I’m really looking forward to that.”