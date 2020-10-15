Nigerian singer Wizkid forecasts a greater 2021

Afrobeat super star and record label owner Wizkid represent the music gift that keeps on giving. Not only is the world early awaiting his ‘Made In Lagos’ which is already forecast as the greatest Afrobeats project of all time from the two singles already out ‘smile’ featuring H.E.R and ‘No stress’. The big release was scheduled for 14 October but had to be put on hold due the ongoing hue and cries in Nigeria at the moment.

Wizkid also confessed that this album that is packed with real amazing music showcases his strength as well as mark the next step on his career marks the next step.

The next step that includes opening doors for some fresh talent on his label, the Joro hit maker also revealed that he has been working with amazing new artist that he will announce in a couple of months. Star boy entertainment has been in the game from 2013 and has been responsible for big stars include Mr Eazi, Efya, Maleek Berry, Legendury Beatz, and R2Bees.

The label is currently with Star Boy Terri who had blazed the scene earlier with 7 tacked EP titled ‘Afro Series’ and he was also announce to have been busy cooking up a storm due in the next coming months.