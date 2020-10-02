Nigerian Singer TÖME IS BACK WITH A NEW SINGLE “i PRAY” FOR YOU, FT SEAN KINGSTON

The Nigerian-French Canadian Singer-Songwriter born in Montreal, Canada boasts of sonic palette that is just as diversified as her multicultural background. has toured with Mr Eazi, shared the stage with African international music heavy weights; Wizkid and Burna Boy yet, she’s only just getting started.

Bigger Than 4 Walls (BTW4), her sophomore album offered in May of 2020, brought her vision to the fore with its sashays and calming influences segued, at times, into a warm party feel, getting critical acclaim from her colleagues. After having a great run with “Free” in South Africa and the rest of the continent and world, TÖME has collaborated with Sean Kingston to give us a three-song pack, titled “I Pray”. The gospel esque record carries a fast growing sound that we have seen through the likes of acts such as Koffee.

