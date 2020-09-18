Nigerian singer-songwriter WizKid has released a new single called “No Stress.”

Written by on September 18, 2020

The Starboy Entertainment boss WizKid  finally took to twitter to  disclose the date for his much anticipated album “Made in Lagos”

This album is said to  feature Nigerian songstress Tems, Starboy’s very own Starboy Terri, Jamaican singer Damian Marley, award_winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy, British’s golden voice Ella Mai mentioning a few. The announcement of the date came riding along with the new single titled ‘No Stress’ off this forthcoming offering.

 

