Nigerian singer-songwriter WizKid has released a new single called “No Stress.”

The Starboy Entertainment boss WizKid finally took to twitter to disclose the date for his much anticipated album “Made in Lagos”

This album is said to feature Nigerian songstress Tems, Starboy’s very own Starboy Terri, Jamaican singer Damian Marley, award_winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy, British’s golden voice Ella Mai mentioning a few. The announcement of the date came riding along with the new single titled ‘No Stress’ off this forthcoming offering.