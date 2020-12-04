Nigerian singer Flavour defines the ‘Flavour of Africa’

Nigerian Singer and multi-instrumentalist Flavour N’abania releases a jam packed 16 tracks album titled ‘Flavour of Africa’ featuring high ranking industry players like the DRC’s Fally Ipupa, Phyno, Tekno and Jamaican dancehall deejay Beenie Man.

‘Flavour of Africa’ has been executively produced by Flavour credit with the production handy work from leading Nigerian producers among such as Mastercraft, Selebo, Spax and DJ Tunez.

From starting off as a local church drummer the now 37 year old Flavour introduced himself by sweeping Africa and the world with his 2011 hit single “Nwa Baby” since then he has been throwing out a hail of bangers most recent one in the album ‘Awele’ and his 2019 collaboration EP with Chidinma.

CHECK out the full tracklist and stream ‘Flavour of Africa’ album on all digital platforms