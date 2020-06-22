Nigerian singer Efe Oraka visually depicts a Nigerian DREAM

Written by on June 22, 2020

Off her debut EP Magic the Nigerian songstress Efe Oraka finally drops a video for her 2018 provocative single titled Nigerian dream produced by Cheso. With her soothing vocals in this track  Efe calls out the Nigerian system for over looking serious issues  like mental health, as she quotes in her lyrics  “Oh but the kids are messed up… so messed up, Let’s just pretend that they’re not stressed ‘Cause “Nigerians don’t get depressed”.

 

 

