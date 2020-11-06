Nigerian singer Alpha  P gearing up for release of his brand new EP

Princewell  Emmanuel,  better known  as  Alpha  P  is  a  singer-songwriter born  in  Benin  City,  Edo State, who is currently signed to Universal Music Group, Nigeria. Following the release of his first song, ‘Mercy’, Alpha P went on to release various singles such as, ‘Starboy’ and ‘Real Boys’ Alpha is all geared up to release a brand new EP scheduled for November 11th .

He believes that his sound is universal and has the ability to reach all corners of the world. His goal is not only to ‘change the game’, but create a new game entirely and a new scene for music to thrive in. Alpha P does not believe his sound fits into a particular genre of music as he is constantly creating and fusing new music together to create unique projects.

Here is his single titled “Quarantine” current is doing the rounds.

 

