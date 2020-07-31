Nigerian rapper, singer, Brainee drops a new single “girls”

August 11, 2020

Rebel Movement’s Brainee releases a brand new single – GIRLS. This is his second release of 2020 following the previous hit single “Amala”. This latest jam from the Afro Hip-Hop and pop fusion maestro sees him celebrate ladies as he proclaims his undying love for “Girls”, regardless of the size and race; with infectious and humour seasoned lines in several dialects.

The up-tempo track was produced by Vtek.

Stream “GIRLS” – https://fanlink.to/braineegirls/

Brainee continues to display his praised edgy rap and singing style with this single. In 2019, he released his acclaimed EP “Chapter 1” which birthed singles such as “Na You”, “Gbese”, “Vanilla”, “Overload” and “Monday”. The project featured collaborations with Zlatan, Chinko Ekun DJ Spinall & K.O.C. With the 8-track EP and subsequent releases, Brainee continues to exhibit his excellent lyrical craftsmanship as he combines rap and Afro Pop on his tracks. He has cemented his place as a strong contender for the next big thing on the Nigerian Music Stage.

GBESE music video on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jqEL5zIEbQ

MONDAY music video on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q1qashYNyjg

DOWNLOAD “GIRLS” ON MINO – Brainee – Girls (Prod by Vtek) » Mino | Mp3 Download

