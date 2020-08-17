Nigerian rapper Kiienka Turns up in full bust with a double release

This passed Friday has seen Port Harcourt based rapper Kiienka release two singles titled “Tables Turn” and “Gotta” featuring SGaWD. It’s been 3 months since we last heard from Kiienka when he debuted “Spaceman 2.0”; a hard-hitting blend of modern-day trap and R&B which quickly secured his spot as an artist to watch in the new wave of African trap music and even a feature on Ebro’s Discovered on Apple Music with his acclaimed single “In The Ends”.

Kiienka comes through with a collection of 2 trap-infused Hip Hop singles, which are both self-produced. His signature deft rap flows inspired by Atlanta style rap, layered psychedelic beats, and speaker-bumping baselines, as well as braggadocio, are all heavily present in both songs as Kiienka repeatedly boasts of his wins pointing out the ones who said he would fail are now his fans.

Tables Turn’ carries Kiienka’s signature trap synths and melodies to let us know how much his life has switched up; “...Tables turn round, Look at me I’m a star now…”. He acknowledges his success expressing his passion and gratitude for the love he is receiving in his music career thus far “…No vvs on my neck but I keep flooding the arena. Shawty make it work and she keep busting all my mental…”

Kiienka’s artistic versatility on “Gotta” is evident with the help of SGaWD and her soul-infused vocals. We feel the passion that drives Kiienka’s everyday grind introducing a hardworking persona aiming to get the bread for his family and friends“…Gotta go get it for all of my G’s, gotta go get it for my family too…”. With honest and relatable lyricism Kiienka circles around daily struggles experienced while securing his bag “…Came out the mud I got dirt on my shoes, These bitches didn’t love me, they said I was broke, Had to go get it by any means, middle finger to all of my foes…”