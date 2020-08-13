NIGERIAN Hypeman Energy GAD takes afro beat TO THE WORLD

Veteran on air personality, hypeman and multi award winning media entrepreneur Do2dtun also known as Energy gAD releases his debut single off his upcoming Ep. The single is titled, Afro beat to the world, features Olamide and Pepenazi.

Afro beat to the World is an exciting blend of the Energy gAD’s enigmatic voice on the hook, Olamide’s ever captivating lyrics and Pepenazi’s unique voice on another masterpiece production from Pheelz Mr Producer. A proper Afro beat song that is sure to get the fans dancing every time it drops.

Energy gAD’s collaboration with two of the biggest names in the industry birthed a very relatable song for fans across Africa due to the nostalgic feeling it carries with it. The song talks about the evolution of sound and dance in African music. Fans can therefore easily join in and share their Azonto, Zanku and Shaku shaku dance moves. The single is distributed by Empire Africa, is the first official single off the yet to be named upcoming Ep from the Energy gAD. Works on the Ep has been on for a while and fans will soon get a glimpse of the magic. Request Afro Beat to the World on your favourite radio station and follow Energy gAG on social media for more updates on of his Ep release. Press release submitted by Godmcee Group