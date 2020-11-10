NIGERIAN HITMAKER KENDICKSON RELEASES “WAYO” SINGLE & VIDEO IN EAST AFRICA

Kendickson is one of the most sought-after new generation acts in the Nigerian music scene. The singer-songwriter has slowly grown his reputation with a slew of hit songs, the most recent being WAYO, just released in East Africa. Produced by Insane Chips (Nigerian beat maker), WAYO is a mid-tempo feel-good Afrobeat dance song in which Kendrickson professes his feelings to a lover. With a beautiful music video featuring African queens, directed by Clarence Peters, and capturing the song’s storyline with a series of energetic dance scenes; WAYO is set to take over charts.

WAYO Smartlink: https://smarturl.it/wayo

WAYO on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DpuEuSEmtag

Download “Wayo” audio here: https://we.tl/t-btbkvK95AC

Speaking on this new release of WAYO in East Africa, Kendickson says, I want to assure all my East African fans that I have come to give you nothing but good music,” adding, “My music is influenced by my immediate environment and the quest in becoming the best of my kind. I hope my fans enjoy this single.” Kendickson is currently working on his new EP, which is set to drop alongside his new foundation in 2021.

Kendrickson is a master at different music genres, from Afrobeat, Hip life, Contemporary to Jollof music. He showcases his diversity with each release, like the successful hit singles before WAYO. They include Afro-pop banger “Jojo” and the Reggae-infused number “Blessings”—both also produced by Insane Chips.

JOJO on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dd3V-kpXTwE

BLESSINGS on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y4h5jnmphKQ

With the ongoing protests & campaigns in Nigeria on #EndSars, Kendickson adds his voice: “It’s not just about the protest but the people are asking for more, they want power returned to the people because they are tired of oligarchies who claim we practice democracy. They want a Nigeria where the poor can be heard and a nation where true democracy is practiced.” Adding, “No matter how hard you try you can’t stop a man from fighting back to get what is rightly his and that is what is happening right now.”