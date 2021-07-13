Nigerian Hip Hop Pioneer Sound Sultan Passes Away at age 44

Image taken from Sound Sultan’s Instagram Page

By Manna Maurice

Olanrewaju Fasasai, popularly known as Sound Sultan has been confirmed dead in a statement released by his family after his battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AITL), which is a form of non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

A relative of Fasasai, Kayode Fasasai said in the statement that Olanrewaju had passed on due to a “hard-fought battle” with the disease.

Fasasai passes away at the age of 44 and is survived by his wife, three children and siblings.

The Sound Sultan had been a pioneer of hip-hop music in Nigeria and has been entertaining the masses for decades as a singer, songwriter and recording artist, thus the loss is met with sorrow from fans and the industry alike.

Tributes from fellow musicians and entertainers, his brother and fellow musician Baba Dee had written in an Instagram post on Sunday in Arabic “To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return.”

Further instagram tributes include;

Femi Kuti

“I’m shocked and sad at the passing of Sound Sultan (he is family) I pray our creator gives his family strength at this time. Rip Sound Sultan.”

Eedris Adbulkareem

“Verily, from Allah we came and to him we return. The world is not the resting place (Dunya), it’s the testing place. Rest on, my brother. May Allah grant you Aljanah Fridau Amin Yarabi.”

Tunde Ednut

“We were all born to die. Be good while you’re still on this earth. No one leaves this world alive. Settle problems with those who are ready to settle with you. There’s nothing in this world. Be good.”

According to Islamic rites, Sound Sultan had been buried the same day that he passed on this past Sunday in New Jersey.

President Muhammadu Buhari in a statement via his spokesman Femi Adesina, mentioned that the passing of the Sound Sultan was not only a loss to Nigerian music but Nigeria as a whole.

Sound Sultan gained notoriety with his first smash hit single “Jagbajantis” which gained him commercial success in the early 2000s.

He later signed to KennisMusic where he released four albums.

When his contract with Kennis Music expired in 2007, he and his brother Baba Dee started record label known as Naija Ninjas, which doubled up as a production outfit and clothing line.

Being an actor, rapper, UN Ambassador for Peace, singer, comedian, producer, father, husband and numerous other titles at the tender age of 44 goes to show the impact the Sound Sultan had on numerous lives across the world and will surely be sorely missed.