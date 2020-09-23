Nigerian artist ALPHA P exhibits his unique sound on his single “Quarantine”

The 18-year-old afrobeats/afro-trap artist radiates a striking self-assuredness of someone who is acutely aware of where he fits as a young Nigerian artist in the emerging mosaic that is the sound of this generation. ALPHA P’s sounds is experimental and bold, brimming with grit and inventiveness, passion, and access to a world sufficiently interconnected by technology. The sound of Nigeria’s new wave is at once set apart from the whole, yet remains in sync with the endless possibilities to be found at a time when the world is listening avidly to what African music has to say. What does it mean to be part of a generation overflowing with promise and the potential of changing the face of Nigerian music as we know it? Inspired by globally recognized acts like Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, Don Toliver, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and of course, Fela, Alpha isn’t afraid to make music that is experimental while keeping in mind the need for cultural adaptability—and the need to make afrobeats a truly global sound.

Alpha has matured in his sound and is now back to give his fans what they have all been asking for. Quarantine is a very special song to Alpha, originally it was just a verse for Instagram, but after posting and seeing the fans reaction Alpha decided to bless them with a full track. Produced by BlaiseBeatz, “Quarantine” is a story of a girl who was loved by her boyfriend but had a fatal virus. Despite the restrictions, he did not care as long as he got to spend those moments with her, it was worth the risk. Although the world may be getting back to normality the love brewed during quarantine remains.