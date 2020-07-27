Nigerian Afropop singer, Akaycentric dropps a NEW SINGLE ”TELL ME”

Afro-pop musician, Akinola Olumuyiwa Oshodi, popularly known as Akaycentric, has released a new song entitled ‘Tell Me’. The song, produced by veteran music producer, Spellz, is a love song with fusion of Afro-beats.

According to the akaycentric, talks about love and reminds the parties in a romantic relationship to profess love to one another. Akaycentric has been in the music industry for a while now and has done several songs with top artistes in the country.

Some of his previous songs include  “Parachute’, ‘Loving you’,  ‘Addicted’ featuring Ice Prince,‘Wait’ featuring Runtown (remix), ‘Eyes on you’ featuring Patoranking, to mention a few. Also, while talking about the present situation of the Nigerian music industry, he explained that artistes are discovered every day and in a quest to be the talk of the town, most artistes don’t work on their song content.

