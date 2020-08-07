Nigerian afropop/R&B artiste Yemi Alade radiates positivity with “true Love”

African pop dive, Yemi Alade soars to new hights, commanding positivity with “True Love”, Vtek produced tribal dance anthem which serves as the second single from here forthcoming studio album. After the urban-influenced hit “BOYZ”, Alade comes blazing with her towering vocals and a pulsating guitar-driven instrumentation singing;

“…I can feel it in my bassline, feel it in my soul, I can feel in my liver, from my head down to my toes…” before turning to the triumphant chorus preaching happiness, joy, and dancing in the rain of true love.

After appearing on Beyoncé’s visual album “Black Is King” “True Love” is a true African pop gem and sets the throne for the successor of “Woman of Steel”