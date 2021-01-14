NIGERIAN AFROBEATS STAR FIREBOY DML NAMED ONE OF YOUTUBE’S BLACK VOICES OF 2021!

Nigerian star Fireboy DML is named one of Youtube’s Black Voices class of 2021 alongside 20 other acts from around the world. With two incredible albums released in 2019 and 2020 respectively, he is honored to be the only Nigerian and one of only 3 Africans as part of the 21 artists receiving support from Youtube.

“Throughout history, Black artists have innovated and influenced virtually every genre of music in immeasurable ways. To both celebrate and nurture Black artistry around the world, we developed the #YouTubeBlack Voices grant program — an initiative dedicated to equipping up-and-coming Black creators and artists with the resources to succeed on our platform. This grant program is part of our larger #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund, a global, multi-year commitment to uplift and grow Black creators and artists on our platform, as well as to produce and acquire new YouTube Original programs, focusing on racial justice and the Black experience.

Today, we’re proud to introduce the 21 artists joining the #YouTubeBlack Voices Class of 2021. These artists and groups, from the United States, Kenya, Brazil, Australia, South Africa, and Nigeria, span generations and sounds. Whether drawing inspiration from R&B, reggaeton, emo, afrobeats, rap, punk, country, funk, or spaces beyond, their work expresses the power of their vision and their passion for pushing their communities and music forward”.

“I make Afrobeats, but with a bit more soul and lyricism. That’s the spice I bring that makes me different. I’m inspired by human emotions and how they affect our decisions. And I’m on a mission to further cement my sound in other parts of the world, pushing afrobeats to the global scene.” commented Fireboy DML. [Fireboy DML Video Asset]

The Artist Class of 2021 will receive dedicated partner support from YouTube, seed funding invested into the development of their channels, and participate in training and networking programs focused on production, fan engagement, and wellbeing.

We built the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund to invest with an intention: to present fresh narratives that emphasize the intellectual power, authenticity, dignity and joy of Black voices, as well as to educate audiences about racial justice. Since the launch of the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund in October 2020, we’ve introduced incredible #YouTubeBlack Music moments such as 2 Chainz’ “Money Maker Fund” series highlighting HBCU entrepreneurs, the MOBO Awards honouring achievements in music of Black origin in the UK, The Legacy Series: Fashion Show, spotlighting emerging creators in Black British fashion and music, as well as the Masego’s diaspora-celebrating “Studying Abroad” livestream.

Of course, our work is not done. As Lyor Cohen, Global Head of Music at YouTube, has emphasized, “This race to equality is a marathon, not a sprint.” We’re honored to invest in the Class of 2021 and their stories, and can’t wait to invite more artists to join the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund in the future.