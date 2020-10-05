 Nigerian Afro-pop star Simi drops a new E.P AND visuals FOR no “LONGER beneficial”

This past Friday has seen the Nigerian songstress , the ‘duduke” hit maker Simi release her highly anticipated six track EP, titled  Restless II, This  new EP came layered in thick mesmerising textures of sophisticated RnB with traces of mellowed out Afro fusion birthing a new more soothing sound for Simi. It features fellow musical power houses like highlife artist, Simi’s husband  Adekunle Gold,UK rapper Ms Banks and Nigerian singer WurlD,

Along with this six simmering track is the EP’s lead single, “No Longer Beneficial” a sultry melody merged on seductive visuals that the singer dropped in  celebration of her E.P release.

 

 

 

