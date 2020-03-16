‘NEYO P’ SERVES UP A PALATABLE BUFFET OF GENRES IN HIS NEW ALBUM“BLACK PEOPLE”

Neyo P, Nigerian hip-hop artist, based in Kenya and best known for his hit songs: Everything Pure and Papi featuring Kenyan songstress Pendo, has released his debut album BLACK PEOPLE.

The album is a fusion of hip-hop, street rap and afrobeat genres, presen17 tracks and collaborations with Otee Beatz, Flowkillz and Mc Rome. In singles such as Faking Myself, Can’t Fall, Gbafun, Ayoju, Majomido, Black People, he showcases his seamless rap flow in the slow tempo jams. Afrobeat anthems such as Papi, No Time, Can’t Damiduro, Kosoro give the album the African tone. He samples reggae some vibes in Fake Love and delves into street rap in the politically charged Democracy among other album tracks like No Chatting, Call Back, Aso Funfun and Everything Pure.

Speaking about the release of BLACK PEOPLE, Neyo P says, I am ecstatic to finally share this with my fans, It took a while and I am hoping fans are entertained and inspired.” He further added that since relocating to Kenya, he has got so much support and love from his Kenyan fam especially after the release Papi and he promises new music pipeline in collaboration with some of the greatest Kenyan producers.

In Black People single and music video, Neyo P plays a troubled messiah who is later betrayed. Kenyan cinematographer Enos Olik delivers a moving picture, carefully scripted to resemble a biblical tale, capturing an emotional storyline, with Neyo P attesting never to give up on his journey. He concludes, “I am not afraid of anything … 2020 is going to be smoking hot, watch out for Neyo P as I have more music in the pipeline and featuring a couple of East African artists,” with some advice: “Failure is a great teacher and if you’re open to it, you will find that every mistake has a lesson to offer.”