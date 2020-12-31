NewMusicAlert: King Sweetkid Single ‘Thandazela’

South African singer-songwriter King Sweetkid is set to kick off 2021 with a new single called “Thandazela.” The track features production from in-house producer Owza.

The single follows King Sweetkid’s track “Sebenza,” which is the first single from his upcoming LP titled ” Highly Devoted”. “Thandazela” is officially on pre-order , scheduled for February 11. In addition to this great news , King also promised to shoot visuals for “Thandazela” and also unveil the LP cover art soon . In a nutshell 2020 was far from a bad year for King as he managed to win his first music award for “Artist of the Year” at the 011 City Awards, We are excited to hear what he has in store for us this year.