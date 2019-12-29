Davido Ft Chris Brown – #BlowMyMind Visuals 2019

DAVIDO has teamed up with RCA US label-mate CHRIS BROWN (who’s single ‘No Guidance’ ft. Drake peaked at #1 on Apple Music / Top 10 on Spotify globally last month, entered the top 5 at Urban & top 10 at Rhythmic last week, and who’s album ‘Indigo’ landed at #1 on the Billboard 200 last month)!

Together, the two release collaborative single ‘BLOW MY MIND’ which was officially dropped  Friday, July 26.  Fans can expect the OFFICIAL VIDEO, which was shot last week and features both artists, to go live soon!

Check out the official  music video here:

