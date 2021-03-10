New DJ Citi Lyts And King Sweetkid Collab On The Way

Citi Lyts and King Sweetkid team up to release a new single titled “Ek se” produced by Zolile. Both these industry moguls excitedly shared on their social media’s Monday (March 08) that they have a track coming soon without stating a specific date.

King Sweetkid previewed the track back in December via his Instagram live during a studio session and had his fans demanding him to release the song. Although Its been a while since the Soweto based DJ has release some music and we’re definitely excited to be getting music from him especial if its with the Sugar King,

This year seems like it’s going to be very fruitful for both Dj Citi Lyts and King Sweetkid with them promising more music and more visuals.

we can’t wait to find out the release date of the song so we can share it with you.