NETFLIX TO LAUNCH ITS IS FIRST EGGYPT ORIGINAL SERIES

Netflix has collaborated with producer Mohamed Hafezy and director Amr Salama to bring the first of its kind Egyptian Netflix original series, Paranomal. Starring Ahmed Amin based on the series of novels by the late Ahmed Khaled Tawfik, the prolific writer considered a pioneer of contemporary Arabic science-fiction writing with over 200 books in his name

Since Netflix announced the decision to feature Arab and Egyptian works Paranormal will be the third Middle Eastern original show after Jinn and AlRawabi School for Girls. Paranormal was appointed president of the Cairo Film Festival in 2018.

In a statement, Netflix said, “Set in the 1960s, the series, packed with mystery and suspense, depicts the adventures of paranormal leading character Dr. Refaat Ismail, a single haematologist who finds himself faced with a series of supernatural events.”