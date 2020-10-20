NETFLIX PRESENTS JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY

Written by on October 19, 2020

A musical adventure and a visual spectacle for the ages, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a wholly fresh and spirited family holiday event. Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker) whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (newcomer Madalen Mills) — and a long-forgotten invention — to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within. From the imagination of writer-director David E. Talbert and featuring original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, Davy Nathan, and “This Day” performed by Usher and Kiana Ledé, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey reminds us of the strength of family and the power of possibility.

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

SA MUSICAL DUO Chilla No Somnyama TAKE ON GBV

October 20, 2020

0 0

THE COUNTDOWN TO CROWNING MISS SA 2020 HAS BEGUN

October 19, 2020

0 0

IATS to showcase African Talent to the world

October 19, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

NETFLIX PRESENTS JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY

Thumbnail
Previous post

One half of Distruction Boyz QUE advances into lesser destructive sound

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST