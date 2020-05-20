Nduduzo Makhathini’s artistic flair to weave hearts in separation

Standard Bank has embarked on a journey to bring respite to many South Africans through art and entertainment during the times of COVID -19.

The 21-day countrywide lockdown has seen many go into self-isolation and quarantine, with government regulations being put into place to safe guard citizens from new infections of the coronavirus.Essential services have been authorised to continue with some industries working from home. But for many other South Africans, this has left them frustrated and often wondering what they will be able to put their minds to, as their pens are down and home has become their new normal.

In the time of physical distancing, Standard Bank says, “Art is a connector and a reminder that we are still whole and united regardless of what the country may face,” Sponsorship Manager, Dianne Graney.

In an effort to keep the nation entertained and offering solace to those at home, Standard Bank has lined up a a series of immersive artistic experiences direct to the homes of South Africans. This line up has commenced on 16th April with South Africa bassist, composer and producer Shane Cooper and up to this far the Home Studio Live has seen performances by artist like the multi-award winning instrumentalist Mark Fransman, bassist and composer Benjamin Jephta and will continue to feature some of its renowned Standard Bank Young Artists from over the years.

“Standard Bank has been a proud supporter of the arts for over 40 years and has seen many developments taking place in the industry during this time. This period offers us an opportunity to continue supporting the industry by providing some of our Standard Bank Young Artist alumni an opportunity to share their craft with the nation regardless of the challenges faced by the country,” says Group Head Sponsorship, Desiree Pooe.

The Young Artist Awards were established in 1981 by the National Arts Festival Committee to recognise and encourage exceptional talent amongst younger artists. The awards has recognised over 160 artists and Standard Bank has been a sponsor of these awards for the last 36 years

Nduduzo Makhathini is next on the 21 May 2020

Born 24 September 1982 is a South African jazz musician from Umgungundlovu, Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. Coming from a musical family, his love for music began at an early age.[1] Makhathini has performed with Zim Ngqawana, Feya Feku, McCoy Mrubata. Nduduzo completed his Diploma in Jazz Piano in 2005. Makhathini is the recipient of the 2015 Standard Bank Young Artist Award in the category of Jazz. This is part of the National Arts Festival. At the 2017 All Africa Music Awards, Makhathini won the Best Jazz Artist award.

If you have missed Nduduzo Makhathini on Transafricaradio Jazz sessions with Moafrika airing Sundays between 08:00-11:00C.A.T here is the podcast.