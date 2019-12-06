WordPress database error: [Disk full (/tmp/#sql_552_1.MAI); waiting for someone to free some space... (errno: 28 "No space left on device")]
SHOW FULL COLUMNS FROM `wp_postmeta`

WordPress database error: [Disk full (/tmp/#sql_552_1.MAI); waiting for someone to free some space... (errno: 28 "No space left on device")]
SHOW FULL COLUMNS FROM `wp_postmeta`

WordPress database error: [Disk full (/tmp/#sql_552_1.MAI); waiting for someone to free some space... (errno: 28 "No space left on device")]
SHOW FULL COLUMNS FROM `wp_postmeta`

WordPress database error: [Disk full (/tmp/#sql_552_1.MAI); waiting for someone to free some space... (errno: 28 "No space left on device")]
SELECT t.*, tt.*, tr.object_id FROM wp_terms AS t INNER JOIN wp_term_taxonomy AS tt ON t.term_id = tt.term_id INNER JOIN wp_term_relationships AS tr ON tr.term_taxonomy_id = tt.term_taxonomy_id WHERE tt.taxonomy IN ('category', 'post_tag', 'post_format') AND tr.object_id IN (24854) ORDER BY t.name ASC

Ndlovu Youth Choir Drop the Visuals for ‘Shallow’ – Transafrica Radio
  • Uncategorized

Ndlovu Youth Choir Drop the Visuals for ‘Shallow’

Written by on June 1, 2021

May be an image of 1 person and text

 

Johannesburg, Tuesday, 01 June 2021 –  The vibrant Ndlovu Youth Choir continues to capture the hearts and minds of South Africans with the stirring visuals for their new music video ‘Shallow’ off their latest album Rise.

Watch ‘Shallow’ HERE.

On ‘Shallow’ the infectious energy of this 30-strong choir, ranging in age from 14 – 24 from the beautiful Moutse Valley in rural Limpopo is clear. The choir, well known for their soul stirring renditions of well-known covers, re-interpret this beautiful single with their own unique style, feel and breath-taking harmonies.

Artistic Director of Ndlovu Youth Choir, Ralf Schmitt said: “For us as a choir, it is important that each project we take on has a strong focus on not only the performance aspect, but that it is an opportunity for us to upskill all our choristers where we can. We’re excited with the new direction the choir is taking in not only being a performing arts organisation but now also working in the writing space, creating new and original song content.

Author

Kendrick Lebron

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WordPress database error: [Disk full (/tmp/#sql_552_1.MAI); waiting for someone to free some space... (errno: 28 "No space left on device")]
SELECT t.*, tt.*, tr.object_id FROM wp_terms AS t INNER JOIN wp_term_taxonomy AS tt ON t.term_id = tt.term_id INNER JOIN wp_term_relationships AS tr ON tr.term_taxonomy_id = tt.term_taxonomy_id WHERE tt.taxonomy IN ('category', 'post_tag', 'post_format') AND tr.object_id IN (9022, 9738, 9735, 9596, 9581, 9571, 9483, 9480, 9477, 9427, 9411, 9406, 9400, 9320, 9286, 9283, 9280, 9277, 9213, 9019, 9013, 9016, 8984, 8981, 8973, 8970, 8918, 8898, 8894, 8878, 8875, 8871, 8847, 8843, 8762, 8759, 8755, 8706, 8652, 8609, 8587, 8520) ORDER BY t.name ASC

You may also like
  • Uncategorized
0 0

2019’s Best Documentaries | Living Undocumented

December 6, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

Nabila – “Il Est La”

October 8, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

Mustbedubz – “Love Letter” ft. Tumi Tladi

October 8, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

MONICA OGAH – OVER AGAIN

October 4, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

TIMELINE-Greta Thunberg’s rise from lone protester to Nobel favourite

October 4, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

GOT THE FUNK? SHOW IT!

October 3, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

The Hook Up Plan Season 2 | Official Trailer |

October 2, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

6 Underground starring Ryan Reynolds | Official Trailer |

October 2, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

Ghosts of Sugar Land | Main Trailer |

October 2, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

Armed with trumpets, S. African men blow away street crime against women

October 1, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

The Irishman | Official Trailer |

September 30, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

BoJack Horseman | Season 6 Trailer |

September 30, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie | “Go For Joe” Commercial |

September 30, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

Former UK government lawyer sentenced for ‘upskirting’ woman on Tube

September 27, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

Rhythm + Flow Feat. Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and TIP | Official Trailer |

September 26, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

Danielle Brooks New Netflix Family Series – A Little Bit Pregnant

September 26, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie | Official Trailer |

September 26, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

Artist displays 440 pairs of high heels for women murdered in Turkey in 2018

September 26, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

Pictures: T-Cross City Weekend Highlights

September 25, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

The Birthday Whatsapp Group | Mo Gilligan: Momentum Trailer

September 20, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

Raising Dion | Official Trailer |

September 20, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

Explained: Season 2 | Main Trailer |

September 20, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

Women’s bodies in firing line, Iceland PM says at first #MeToo summit

September 18, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

Vegetarian diets not always the most climate-friendly, researchers say

September 18, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

Living With Yourself | Official Trailer |

September 17, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

In the Shadow of the Moon | Official Trailer |

September 17, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

Hello? Indigenous Maori have words with Air New Zealand over trademark of phrase

September 16, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

OPINION: How to stop climate change robbing African farmers of a brighter future

September 16, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

OPINION: Former rugby star Gareth Thomas’ coming out as HIV+ offers hope for millions living with the virus

September 16, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

Spicy – “Abania” ft. MK60

September 13, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

Nizreen – “Paradise” ft. Ice Prince

September 13, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

Shabzi Madallion – “28”

September 13, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

Spyz – “Money Stop Nonsense”

September 12, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

H_ART the Band – “Made in the Streets”

September 12, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

Baby S2 | Teaser |

September 11, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

Nelz – “Rush Hour”

September 11, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

PatrickxxLee releases three singles

September 11, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

Dolemite Is My Name | An Oral History |

September 10, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

Eazzy – “For the Where” ft. Joey B

September 9, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea | Official Trailer |

September 6, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

Just say no? Sierra Leone tests new ways to cut teen pregnancy

September 6, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

Trial of actor Cuba Gooding Jr gets October date in groping case

September 4, 2019

  • Uncategorized
0 0

BURUNDI’S BELLE 9ICE, BAIN TURO, SAT-B & DJ KORONA ARE A PERFECT QUADRIO IN NEW MID-TEMPO FIX “LIKE”

May 31, 2021

  • Uncategorized
0 0

Black feminist writers in South Africa raise their voices in a new book

May 31, 2021

  • Uncategorized
0 0

Rwanda genocide: Macron forgiveness plea resets historic ties

May 31, 2021

Continue reading

Next post

Black feminist writers in South Africa raise their voices in a new book

Thumbnail
Previous post

Malians welcomed previous coups, but not this one

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST