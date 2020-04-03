NBA Africa BRINGS YOU UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL WITH YOUR FAVOURITE NBA CHAMPS

The rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic had 2019-2020 NBA season suspended along with other major social gatherings, however taking from the 37million views across the league’s social media that was been generated by 18 NBA and WBA players videos sharing wellness guidelines, it is rather evident that the league’s global impact and reach has not at all lessened.

In response to the public health officials stating that scarcity is a necessity for human survival, NBA has launched “Jr. NBA at Home,” an interactive content series providing basketball skills and drills featuring NBA and WNBA players that can be completed individually and in limited space to help young players around the world stay active and develop their game in a safe and healthy way.

As part of this initiative NBA Together Live is where every weekday at 9:00 p.m. CAT and 10:00 p.m CAT a member of the NBA family participates in a live interview or takes questions from fans on the NBA’s Instagram live or Twitter. Additionally, every night the NBA streams classic games on NBA social platforms including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Twitch.

In case you have missed three-time NBA champ, Steph Curry, last night.

Josh Okogie Teaches Ball Handling as Part of Jr. NBA at Home: Minnesota Timberwolves’ Josh Okogie (https://bit.ly/2JBuvtp) (Nigeria) is one of the most recent players to get involved with Jr. NBA at Home (https://on.nba.com/3dSJBZq), a free interactive content series providing basketball skills and drills featuring NBA and WNBA players that can be completed individually and in limited space to inspire boys and girls around the world to stay active in a healthy and safe way, especially for those who are unable to play with friends and teammates, but still want to be active, work on their game and connect with the NBA family. Okogie shares a few ball handling drills that young people can try at home.

The Jr. NBA at Home initiative is part of NBA Together (https://on.nba.com/2JyglJA), a global community and social engagement campaign that aims to support, engage, educate and inspire youth, families and fans in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Visit https://twitter.com/NBA_Africa and https://www.facebook.com/NBAAfrica/ for more Jr. NBA at Home content.

Bismack Biyombo Stays Busy: Charlotte Hornets’ Bismack Biyombo (https://bit.ly/2JycjAO) (Democratic Republic of the Congo) is the latest contributor to the 2019-20 Hornets Players Blog. Biyombo reflects on the need to stay connected, working together and helping others. He speaks about his new daily routine and reveals his concern for his home country of DRC as he stays connected to what is happening on the ground.

Biyombo stays busy and has launched his YouTube channel where he publishes his daily workout routines. Quaratined with Bismack