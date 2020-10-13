NAVIO HAILING AFRICA IN “ABAANA BEEKA” WITH FLEX D’PAPER & JOH MAKINI

Ugandan rapper Navio, East Africa’s biggest rap export, has linked up with legendary Tanzanian rapper Joh Makini and Flex d’Paper, the leader of Ugandan nu school to release “Abaana Beeka” single and music video . Abaana Beeka in Luganda means children of the soil, Children from Home. It’s a gritty and transcendent beat from Samurae – one of the most revered producers Uganda has ever spawned.

When three juggernauts in African music come together it’s an explosive blend! Directed by Sasha Vybz, the music video of “Abaana Beka” replays scenes from top African cities – an ode to our diversity in sound, language and trends.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1YTq9U-_jLI

Stream ‘Strength In Numbers: https://equitydistro.ffm.to/rndymb3

“Abaana Beka” isn’t only hailing East Africa but those who represent their hoods and the traditions that brought them to where they are, irrespective of where they are. From Africa in the East, South to West and beyond –pride in our originality is a global thing. This is slated to be one of the biggest collaborations in Africa this year, with hard street elements and a freestyle-based godfather writing style that have made these three kings loved by their fans.

In a time when Corona is making artists look inwards, these acts are still pushing the international hustle agenda, still grinding and still putting out great music. This is the latest release from Navcorp /Icon Studios and Weusi. “Abaana Beka” is a single off Navio’s 2020 album ‘Strength In Numbers’.