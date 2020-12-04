NATHI MANKAYI & MNQOBI YAZO teams LEGENDARY DUO IN AN EXCEPTIONAL BLEND OF UTHANDO!

KwaZulu Natal South African duo Shwi Nomtekhala have released a stunning ballad titled Uthando featuring the multi-award winning singer/songwriter Nathi Mankayi and Mnqobi Yazo, produced by the equally talented Blaq Diamond. A well-written, soulful offering detailing the struggles that come with love.

The legendary, celebrated duo bring in their melodious voices, blended harmonies putting a fresh spin to afro pop with little recognizable Maskandi elements. “Love is not always a fairytale, when the rose-tinted glasses of the honeymoon phase wean off, things get tough and you get to choose to stick it out or give up. This song is about heartbreak, when love is no longer felt, lovers no longer coming home…”commented lead singer Shwi.

Eastern Cape-born platinum selling artist Nathi Mankayi alongside Mnqobi Yazo join Shwi Nomthekhala, lending their flawless vocals to this hit! Nathi’s verse is a hope-filled plea for a return of lost love.

Who then makes better love songs than this duo whose hit single that catapulted them to stardom Ngafa has been remade and performed by numerous recording artists. With 16 albums under their belt, the pair is thrilled to be working on a new album which showcases a much evolved, soulful and youthful side to them. They broke into their scene and changed how Maskandi is viewed, making it appealing to both young and old.