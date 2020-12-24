superstar Nasty C revealed the guns and roses behind his empire

Nasty C’s career trajectory reads like a fairytale and his new documentary, Origins, available exclusively on Apple Music, is a look behind the curtain as to how a kid from Illovo, Durban became the household name in hip hop that he is today. Directed by Andrew Sandler, Origins sees Nasty C (real-name Nsikayezwe David Junior Ngcobo) at his most honest, traveling back to his hometown of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal to reveal the roots of his musical inspiration. “I’m a different flavour of Zulu and that’s what I’m trying to show to the world, you know?” Nasty C explains midway through Origins, when talking about his father being Zulu and his mother being Xhosa. Born from two South African tribes, Nasty C revels in his upbringing, culture and heritage.

His album, Zulu Man With Some Power, speaks to him ultimately owning who he is and inspiring the next generation of black children to dream and embrace their uniqueness. Focusing on the close relationship he now has with his father, Nasty C reveals in a poignant moment that he didn’t always have his father’s blessing to make music, and after the passing of his mother when he was 11 months old, reflects on how he didn’t have the support that he needed but persevered regardless.

Peppered with anecdotes from the people who’ve witnessed his meteoric rise firsthand, namely his brother (Ayanda Ngcobo), his childhood friend (BU), his manager (Yvette Gayle) and Durban’s biggest concert promoter (Junior Lavie), this documentary is a fascinating look at how Nasty C built his empire by following his dreams. From crossing perilous rivers in Durban to record his music, to becoming the youngest ever recipient of an award at the SA Hip Hop Awards in 2015, Origins ultimately unveils what fuels this hip hop powerhouse, and is available to stream on Apple Music from today.

Watch Origins on Apple Music http://apple.co/nastycorigins

Then International Rapper and Producer released tooks fans with on a behind the scenes of his trip in Japan on another documentary film created in partnership with Red Bull, Africa Creative Agency and Ivyson Entertainment. Zulu Man in Japan is a 48-minute visual experience of Nasty C’s journey and artistic exploration of Japanese culture. The short film was captured by the equally talented Chris Nicols. Fans and lovers of music can catch the documentary on the leading global entertainment streaming service – Netflix,

The award-winning Durbanite was seen living carefree and collaborating with some of Japan’s hottest music acts, which include JP The Wavey, Ricky and Yoshi, among others. His fascination with the culture, food, public transport and the overall level of normalcy that Japan afforded him comes across incredulously in the film. Bleached hair, high-end fashion and fulfilling encounters with various creatives across entertainment and music, Nasty C shares his insightful experiences with the likes of Nigerian-American Designer – Ugo Mozie, Actor – Rakan Abdulwahid and his manager Colin Gayle who co-directed the project with Nhlakanipho Teddy Mkhize.

“I’ve always had this feeling that I was meant to visit Japan. I could never really explain it. Perhaps it’s because I’m not just a rapper, I’m an artist and I feel like Japan is the hub of art. Shout out to Red Bull for giving me the opportunity to expand my knowledge and creativity as far as art, fashion and music go,” comments Nasty C.

The 23-year-old star with his new Japanese friends made seven songs in eight days. “Japan is dope. The language barrier is not even that much of an issue. People here are kind, have good energy and they love my work…” continued the Zulu Man star.