NASTY C RELEASES BLACK AND WHITE VISUALS FEATURING ARI LENNOX AND HEADLINES THE RHYTHMS OF ZAMUNDA SOUNDTRACK

Def Jam Recordings, in conjunction with Def Jam Africa, today announces the release of Rhythms of Zamunda—a collection of originals from African artists inspired by the highly anticipated comedy Coming 2 America—on Friday, March 5, 2021. Leading the project, Def Jam Recording artist and South Africa’s most-streamed artist Nasty C has released the video for “Black & White” featuring Ari Lennox. Watch HERE.

The 16-track compilation – curated by CEO, Universal Music South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa Sipho Dlamini – arrives in tandem with the recently revealed Coming 2 America Original Motion Picture Soundtrack and the highly anticipated comedy Coming 2 America, which premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in 240 countries and territories the same day.

“It was important for Def Jam Africa to be involved because the first film was so legendary to Africans in the diaspora,” said Sipho Dlamini. “The film franchise is tongue-in-cheek but conveys a rich quality of life in Africa. That is reflected in the music on Rhythms of Zamunda. We wanted to represent some of the sounds that are relevant, impactful and current on the continent.”

A Pan-African project that bridges the distance between countries and cultures, Rhythms of Zamunda traces a musical roadmap through Western, Eastern, and South African soundscapes and introduces this synergy to listeners worldwide. The record boasts contributions from Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage and Tekno, the late DJ Arafat from Côte d’Ivoire, Prince Kaybee and Msaki of South Africa, and Fally Ipupa from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Check out the full tracklisting below:

Black & White – Nasty C ft. Ari Lennox Owo Ni Koko – Larry Gaaga & Umuobiligbo Magnet – Locko Skeletun – Tekno Overdue – Tellaman Feat. Sha Sha & Oxlade Jiggy Bop – Alpha P & TMXO Dosabado – DJ Arafat Fetch Your Life – Prince Kaybee Feat. Msaki Dangerous Love – Tiwa Savage (DJ Ganyani Amapiano Radio Edit Remix) Moya Omubi – Th&o. Hallelujah – Diamond Platnumz Feat. Morgan Heritage Ye Mama – Toofan Feat. Fally Ipupa Ain’t It True – Bonj Loke Loke – Gemini Major Feat. ANATII Shesha – De Mthuda & Njelic Everything – Ricky Tyler

Earlier this month, Def Jam Recordings introduced the Coming 2 America Original Motion Picture Soundtrack via “I’m A King” the blockbuster collaboration between Bobby Sessions and Megan Thee Stallion