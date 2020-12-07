Namibia’s democracy enters new era as ruling Swapo continues to lose its lustre
Written by Kendrick Lebron on December 7, 2020
Panduleni Itula, a former Swapo official, is among the new breed of politicians offering an alternative. Hildegard Titus/AFP via Getty ImagesGeingob’s proclaimed introspection was limited to an internal self-examination by government, with no visible results. This infuriated Namibians.
Party leaders continued to brush aside the dissatisfaction and resorted to blaming scapegoats.
Deflection and scapegoating
Addressing soldiers at the end of August, defence minister Peter Hafeni Vilho accused the country’s minority white community, supporters of “regime change”, “misguided intellectuals” and “unpatriotic” citizens of being bent on seeing the government fail.
He linked the white community to all governance failures, arguing that they alone were responsible for the current inequalities. This provoked a rebuke pointing to the government’s failures.
The party’s spokesperson Hilma Nicanor accused “outside forces” of trying to unseat the “victorious” governing party.
In mid-October Geingob bemoaned the growing number of whites (estimated at less than 5% of the population) registering as voters. He claimed they intended to support anything but Swapo, and declared
I will not forget that. People are declaring war against Swapo.
Martin Shalli, the former commander of the Namibian army, speaking at a rally in early November, urged the crowd to slit the throats of Swapo defectors. Public outrage forced him to apologise on national television.
It speaks in favour of Namibians that such intimidation did not prevent them from voting for the parties of their choice. This makes democracy the winner and Swapo the loser.
The future of Namibia’s democracy
Swapo’s downfall from an undisputed hegemonic liberation movement in power since independence means that Namibians are entering a new era. The elections in November 2020 have indeed put Namibia’s political culture at a crossroad.
For starters, it is not yet sure how the Swapo-led central government will relate to the regional and communal governments it has lost to the opposition.
Frustrated members of the Swapo establishment have suggested that the party, which controls the central government, should make the fiscus withhold funds to financially starve towns and regions governed by other parties.
This stresses the emerging centrifugal tendencies, fuelling regional if not tribal animosities. It is not in keeping with the “One Namibia, One Nation” slogan from Swapo’s anti-colonial struggle days.
Notably, Geingob dismissed such suggestions, declaring that all those elected into office are supposed to serve all people and no funds will be withheld. This is encouraging at a moment when Namibia enters a new democratic turf.
The four years on the road to the country’s next National Assembly and presidential elections in 2024 might be bumpy. But democratic hiccups are part of a healthy pluralism.