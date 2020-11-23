Namibian songstress Taylor Jaye ready to drop

Award winning singer Taylor Jaye hit the the forecast of album with with a high energy single alongside her brother Chin Chilla, her hype man who frequently features on her tracks. The most recently he featured on the Namibian Best House award winning single ‘Cashe”. The first single of their Ep was Miba( Super hero) and the now follow it up with “Chineke” featuring a veteran in the Namibian Industry , Afrimma Award winner King Tee Dee .

Taylor Jaye will be releasing her Ep on the 27th of November, the first single off titled “Chinike” has dropped this passed week simultaneously with the video, Thabang Mashile host our Morning Mayhem had the pleasure of premiering the single.

Listen to their chat below