Nameless ‘loses’ Instagram account

Hackers have taken control of Top Kenyan artist Nameless’s Instagram account, which has over 1.2 million followers.

Nameless’ wife Wahu went to Instragram to plead with fans to ignore any posts posted on her husband’s page.

“Hey, fam. Nameless Instagram Account has been hacked. We are working to resolve the issue but for now please disregard any posts coming from Nameless Kenya account.”

Nameless and Wahu released a new track ‘Te Amo’ just a week ago.

The song explores a fresh, budding interaction between a man and a woman.